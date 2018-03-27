Kendra Wilkinson & Hank Baskett Divorce Drama: They’re Torn Apart By Money Issues

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett’s marriage has made it through cheating scandals and more. But, it’s their money issues that may end it all. Go inside the financial woes that have strained their marriage.

Kendra Wilkinson, 32, and former NFL star, Hank Baskett, 35, 10-year marriage anniversary is coming up on June 27. However, the tumultuous couple may not even make it to the milestone. After a report claimed Wilkinson is planning on filing for divorce from Baskett, we’ve learned why their relationship has hit its breaking point. “Money has always been a challenging issue in Kendra‘s marriage with Hank,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Now that the marriage may be coming to an end, Kendra fears Hank will come after everything she has worked so hard to earn.”

The insider goes on to explain how Wilkinson is now the breadwinner in their relationship, which has caused her to worry even more about her assets. “When they first got together, he was an earner, in the NFL, and things were good. Since then, Hank ‘s earnings have dwindled and his latest income has been their joint reality TV gigs, all because of Kendra.” Now, Wilkinson is looking to protect herself at all costs.

“ Kendra wants to get out before Hank makes a play for serious alimony and child support payments,” the source reveals. “She wants to get out now, before Hank goes after her for her savings and her future earnings.”

While the couple has been through their fair share of issues — having survived a highly publicized cheating scandal in 2014 — the insider says it’s their money issues that are the bigger part of what is bringing the marriage to an end. “Of course there were the fidelity issues , but those were things that Kendra always worked through. But, the money issues are a different story.”

Nonetheless, while all signs point to a split — with their wedding rings suddenly missing and Wilkinson’s recent cries for help on social media — a separate source tells us that some of those close to Wilkinson believe this is a cry-wolf type of situation. “A different day presents a different Kendra . She has wanted to divorce Hank for so long but always goes back because of the kids or they end up working on a show together,” the second source says. “Something always pulls her back and that is why friends and family think this will not go through yet again. They think she’s just crying wolf because she would for the most part like to be in the limelight again. Many believe she is using this as a ways of achieving attention and she will end up not going through with it.”

It’s no secret Wilkinson and Baskett have had their fair shares of ups and downs. In February, she admitted her marriage was on the rocks, in response to a tabloid report. “1. How do u fake marital problems? Makes absolutely no sense. 2. Yes we are having issues. 3. My job has been reality TV for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what I wanted but was a part of my journey and story. 5. These issues Hank n I are having in our home which we are trying to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family. 6. My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing I want to do is hurt Hank,” she wrote on Instagram. “7. I hope to get back to the fun Kendra you all know. That’s all I want n aim for. I hate drama!” Kendra—who later deleted the post—also thanked fans for their “support and understanding.”