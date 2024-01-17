 Ellen Pompeo Smiles With Daughter Stella in Rare Video – Hollywood Life

Ellen Pompeo’s Daughter Stella, 14, Looks So Grown Up in Rare Video With Mom

The 'Grey's Anatomy' star shared a few videos from a beautiful day of bonding with her eldest daughter at the Emmy Awards.

January 17, 2024 10:11AM EST
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Ellen Pompeo had a blast getting to share her experience at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards with her daughter Stella on Monday, January 15. The actress, 54, shared a sweet video of herself striking a pose with her daughter, 14, ahead of the award show on Tuesday, January 16. “Thank you again, to everyone that made this happen yesterday! We had the best night,” Ellen wrote in the caption.

In the clip, the mother-daughter duo laughed together and then smiled while looking at the camera. Ellen sparkled in a silver, sheer top with a white collar and a black ascot. She also sported a long black skirt. Her daughter wore a black, strapless top and matching pants.

The actress also posted another video where a group of friends were all laughing as they prepared for the show. On her Story, the Grey’s Anatomy alum also shared a hilarious clip of herself in a car with the passenger seat reclined to keep her dress looking fabulous. Her daughter laughed from her seat as she rolled down the window, and Ellen compared the experience to “pilates.”

Ellen had also posted another photo showing off her outfit and thanked the excellent team for helping her look all glammed up for the award show. “It took a village today!! a big thank you to my team,” she wrote in the caption. At the Emmys, the actress also joined her Grey’s Anatomy castmates on stage for a reunion to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FOX/Shutterstock

The reunion came about two years after Ellen left the show in 2022 after starring in 19 seasons. Despite leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen has said that she’s not gone for good and has kept the door open to return at some point in the future.

Stella is the oldest of Ellen’s three children, who she shares with her husband Chris IveryBesides Stella, they also have a younger daughter Siena May, 9, and a son Eli Christopher, 7.

