Barack Obama Gushes Over Michelle Obama in Sweet 60th Birthday Message: ‘My Better Half’

Former President Barack Obama penned a lovely tribute to his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, on her 60th birthday on Wednesday, January 17. As the Becoming author celebrated the new decade of her life, her husband, 62, shared a sweet photo of her on what appeared to be a relaxing vacation to start off the year. “This is what 60 looks like,” he wrote at the start of the post.

As the 44th president continued, he wrote about the many qualities that he adores in his spouse. “Happy birthday to my better half — who happens to be one of the funniest, smartest, most beautiful people I know,” he wrote. “@MichelleObama, you make every day better. I can’t wait to see what this new decade brings you.”

The photo featured Michelle in a beautiful yellow dress, with her hands in her pockets, as she smiled. She was standing by a pool with a beautiful view in the background. Wherever the Obamas were staying, the ocean was behind her and an island could be seen off in the distance. In the comment section, many other people gushed about how much they loved the former first lady also and wished her a happy birthday.

Both Barack and Michelle regularly share cute photos and sweet messages as they commemorate milestones for one another, including anniversaries and birthdays. Besides sweet words for each other, both Barack and Michelle regularly share birthday messages for their two daughters Sasha, 22, and Malia Obama, 25, on each of their respective birthdays. When the former president celebrated his 62nd birthday back in August, Michelle shared a candid photo of him that was seemingly taken while they were on a vacation and wrote a short and simple message to wish him a joyous next trip around the sun. “Happy birthday to my favorite thoughtful guy. Love you, always, @BarackObama,” she wrote.

Back in October, the pair celebrated 31 years of marriage. Barack wished his wife a happy anniversary by sharing a cute photo and a message on Instagram. “Happy anniversary, sweetheart,” he wrote. “You’re brilliant, kind, funny, and beautiful—and I’m lucky to call you mine.”