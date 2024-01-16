Rebecca Romijn Admits She Was ‘Blindsided’ & ‘Incredibly Shocked’ by John Stamos Tell-All Memoir

Rebecca Romijn has broken her silence about her ex-husband John Stamos’ tell-all book in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, January 14. In the book, the Full House star, 60, had alluded to infidelity from his ex-wife, 51. Rebecca admitted that she was “surprised” to find out what John had written in the book while walking the red carpet for the Critics’ Choice Awards.

In If You Would Have Told Me, John admitted to him and Rebecca hitting hard times as her career began to bloom. As he wrote about having challenges in their marriage, he admitted to feeling a sense of “betrayal” from the X-Men actress. “Betrayal starts as a sinking feeling in your stomach, grows into a suspicion that clouds your every thought, and by the time you find out the truth, it’s uniquely horrible at first but also expected, like you’ve been waiting for something bad to happen,” he wrote, via Us Weekly.

When asked about the book on the red carpet, Rebecca admitted that John’s allegations were totally unexpected. “I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually,” she told ET. “I was sort of blindsided by it. But you know, I don’t really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines. So that’s all I really want to say about it.”

While promoting the book, John had opened up about how he went through many complicated feelings toward Rebecca as they were going through their divorce. “In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her,” he told People in October 2023. “It was very public, and that was very painful. I didn’t write much about that, but it’s hard.” He later admitted that he now has realized that he was as much at fault for their split. “You start thinking, it’s like, ‘Oh, she wasn’t the Devil. Maybe I was as much to blame as her,” he said.

Since Rebecca and John’s divorce was finalized in 2005, both of the actors have remarried and started their own families. Rebecca got married to Jerry O’Connell in 2007, and they have twin daughters. John married Caitlin McHugh in 2018, and they have a son.