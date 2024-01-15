Jenna Ortega Dazzles in Gorgeous Floral Dress at the 2023 Emmys

Jenna Ortega brought top-notch fashion to her very first Emmy Awards. The Wednesday actress, 21, attended the star-studded award show on Monday, January 15 in a stunning silver dress with purple and green floral designs. Jenna also wore a silver pendant necklace. She rocked light makeup and wore her dark brunette hair down for the event.

Jenna is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance as Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series. The other nominees in the category include Christina Applegate for Dead to Me, Natasha Lyonne for Poker Face, Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, and Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Jenna made history as the youngest Latina actor to be nominated for an Emmy Award. She’s also the second-youngest nominee in the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category.

“What wonderful news to hear the Wednesday team has received twelve Emmy nominations,” Jenna wrote on Instagram after the nominations were announced in July 2023. “I’ve been so fortunate to witness first hand the incredible time/effort being put in by our cast, crew, writers, and directors, and feel so excited to be able to share this with them. @televisionacad, thank you for the honor, it’s a pleasure,” the actress added.

Wednesday, which is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series against seven other shows, became the most-watched English-language series on Netflix when it premiered in November 2022. The series was renewed for season 2 which has yet to start filming. Jenna teased the next season of the show during an appearance on Variety‘s Actors on Actors in June 2023.

“We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more,” she said. “Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously.” Jenna also confirmed that she’ll be more involved in the behind-the-scenes of season 2 as a producer.

“We had already been throwing out so many ideas, and I’m somebody who’s very hands-on,” she said. “I want to know what’s going on. And with a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn’t want to get her wrong. So I try to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we all would get together and decide, ‘OK, what works and what doesn’t?’ It was naturally already very collaborative.”