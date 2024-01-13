Lamar Odom Reportedly Offered Dental Makeover to Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Lamar Odom, 44, is offering to give Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, a little dental help now that she’s out of prison. The former NBA star apparently offered to give her a new set of teeth through his company, Oxy Dental, according to a new report. The child abuse survivor and former prisoner was released from prison on December 28, 2023.

Sources told TMZ that Lamar reached out to Gypsy through social media with the offer after being fascinated by her story, and she’s considering it. He reportedly felt compelled to help after hearing that her dental struggle was a part of her troubled past, and is even wanting to give her the $30,000 procedure for free. It’s unclear at this time whether or not she’ll accept.

Lamar’s offer comes after Gypsy was a years-long victim of Munchausen by proxy syndrome, a rare form of abuse in which a guardian – in this case, Gyspy’s mother, Dee Dee Blanchard – exaggerates or induces illness in a child for attention and sympathy. Some of her teeth and salivary glands were removed after Dee Dee claimed she had tooth decay. She was left with just 16 teeth and has stainless crowns.

When Dee Dee was found dead in June 2015, both Gypsy and her boyfriend at the time, Nick Godejohn, were charged with murder. She was sentenced to 10 years in July 2016 after pleading guilty to murder for her role in the fatal stabbing of Dee Dee, and admitting she talked Nick into doing the stabbing. Nick was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus an additional 25 years for armed criminal action.

Since being released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Chillicothe, Missouri, Gypsy has stepped into a big spotlight. From being greeted by awestruck people in public places, to giving interviews and opening up about her side of the story, she hasn’t been lacking attention.

The former prisoner has also been moving on with her life. She married Ryan Scott Anderson at her Missouri correctional center in July 2022. Her now husband, who is also from her home state of Louisiana, wrote her letters while she was in prison and they fell in love.