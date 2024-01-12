LeBron James, Jung Kook & More Show Love for Usher in Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

When Usher takes the stage at Super Bowl LVIII, he’ll have a lot of famous fans tuning in. The “U Got It Bad” singer, 45, dropped the first trailer for his performance on Friday, January 12. The teaser featured tons of fans of all ages singing and dancing along to his hits, and it also included a few celebrity cameos, including LeBron James, BTS‘ Jung Kook, and J Balvin.

The clip opens with a gospel choir singing “Peace up,” before cutting to more fans saying the phrase. The chorus then sings “A-town down.” A woman then says the famous opening line to “Yeah” as the montage continues. “Take that and rewind it back,” she says. Then the video gets brought back to show throwback videos of young fans singing and dancing to the song, as well as clips showing off their fan art.

The video then cuts to a marching band playing along with the hit. It’s interspersed with other people playing the song on different string instruments, a flute, and even mimicking the sound with their home appliances. In between the musicians, there are lots of clips of people dancing and singing along. LeBron was seen singing along to the classic song. Jung Kook and J Balvin both showed off their dance moves. The promo ends with a shot of Usher standing on a stage, and the words “One Performance. 30 Years in the Making” around him.

Usher was announced as the Halftime Show performer back in September. He’ll take the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on February 11. “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” he said in a statement at the time.

The “Confessions” singer has mostly kept the details of his performance under wraps, but it’s sure to be an exciting Halftime Show. “The hardest part, really, is the suspense, and keeping it a surprise for that time,” he said in an interview with CBS Mornings.