Anne Hathaway Stuns in Plunging Black Gown at National Board of Review Awards

Anne Hathaway didn’t need a cerulean belt to amplify her stunning look at the 2024 National Board of Review Awards in New York City. The Devil Wears Prada star, 41, arrived wearing a black strapless, plunging Giorgio Armani gown, featuring side cut-outs.

The dress was also bedazzled in sequins, adding a hint of sparkle to Anne’s full look. For the Thursday, January 11, event, the Les Miserables actress presented an award. The annual ceremony celebrates the best films from the year prior, and selections are made by an exclusive group of filmmakers and other industry professionals.

Later in the evening, Anne was spotted talking to fellow actor Bradley Cooper. Their table appeared to have a Barbie doll box as a nod to 2023’s biggest box office flick Barbie.

The Ella Enchanted star has always upped the ante when it comes to her fashion game. Though she didn’t need to learn anything from her hit early 2000s film The Devil Wears Prada, Anne has embraced the legacy that her performance created. In fact, the singer and actress even made a surprise stage appearance with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour earlier this week.

As shared via Instagram, the dynamic duo made cameos in Broadway’s Gutenberg as the “producers” who give the musical theatre composers their official contract at the end of the show. The composers, Bud and Doug, were portrayed by Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, respectively.

Anne and Anna came onto the stage wearing yellow trucker caps that spelled out “producer” on each one, and wore all-black outfits for their stage appearance. Once the audience saw Anne and Anna, the crowd erupted into cheers.

As she approached Josh and Andrew, Anne delivered her line, “Oh Bud, Doug, this show is fantastic. We don’t need to hear another note!” while Anna later interjected to say, “I’m a very famous Broadway producer, and this is my assistant.” The audience immediately understood the Devil Wears Prada reference, as Anne responded by asking, “Still?” eliciting laughs from the viewers.

Most fans of the hit 2006 film know, Anne’s co-star Meryl Streep’s character, Miranda Priestly, was reportedly inspired by Anna and her oversight of Vogue. However, Anna doesn’t seem to mind, as she and the One Day actress embraced on stage during their fun cameo.