Amy Sedaris Falls Down On Stage While Presenting at National Board of Review Awards: Photos

Amy Sedaris took a pretty big fall while presenting at the National Board of Review Awards on Thursday, January 11. The comedy legend, 62, took a spill after she announced that Paul Giamatti, 56, was the winner of the Best Actor award for his performance in The Holdovers. She was making her way off stage as Paul began his speech, before she took a tumble.

Amy took her fall as she was heading off the side of the stage at the ceremony in New York. She seemed to lose her balance when she hit the floor. Paul ran over to try to help her, but her fall seemed to be part of a joke, as she just continued to lie on the ground, according to The New York Post. The Billions actor ended up pointing towards her as she stayed on the floor. Regardless of whether it was a planned bit or not, Amy seemed to be okay after the fact.

After the fact, the National Board of Review poked fun at the incident by sharing a few photos from the show on social media and said that Amy was just so moved by The Holdovers. “NBR Best Actor winner #PaulGiamatti literally floored presenter #AmySedaris with his nuanced comic performance in Alexander Payne’s THE HOLDOVERS,” they wrote on X.

For the ceremony, Amy had sported a mostly black outfit with a long skirt and blazer. She also appeared to be wearing a red, plaid top underneath the blazer. She was also wearing a pair of small black heels and carried a red bag with her.

The Strangers With Candy star also made a joke about the incident on her Instagram, while also complimenting Paul. “Last night at the NBR gala I got to present Paul Giamatti the best actor award for The Holdovers. The movie is so good and Paul is extraordinary. A well deserved award!! I didn’t not [sic] fall I simply had to lie down,” she wrote in her caption.