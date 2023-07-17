Carly Pearce Falls On Stage & Lives To Joke About It With Viral Video: I ‘Busted My Booty’

The singer was performing at a show in Iowa on Thursday when she slipped and fell on her side in front of the crowd.

July 17, 2023 11:38PM EDT
Carly Pearce, 33, is laughing off a little mishap she had on stage last week! The country singer accidentally slipped and fell down on her side during a concert in Iowa on Thursday, and it was all captured on video. Shortly after the incident, she didn’t hesitate to poke fun at herself, in a tweet, and asked for a video from whoever had filmed it after admitting it was the “first” time she ever had a mishap like that during a show.

First fall on stage, better make it count 😂🙈🤦🏼‍♀️ #fail #stagefail #countrysinger

“Well there’s a first time for everything and I sure busted my booty tonight in Iowa,” her tweet read. “Who has a video?” Once video was released, she then took to TikTok and her other social media pages to share the clip, which was hilariously edited to show the fall in a loop over and over again. It was also set to Gwen Stefani‘s catchy hit song, “Hollaback Girl.”

“First fall on stage, better make it count,” Carly wrote in the caption for the post. She also added a laughing emoji and another comment that assured everyone she was okay. “Yes I’m ok!!! Just sore 😉❤️🥴 thanks for laughing with me!!” it read.

Once she shared the video, it didn’t take long for her fans to comment. “My favorite thing is you made this before anyone else could!” one fan wrote. “Hahahahhaha had to beat the memes,” she responded. “You are amazing. Even if you take a graceful tumble,” another fan wrote, while a third shared, “It’s so awesome that you have a sense of humor! I love it! 💕.”

Carly Pearce
Carly during a different time on stage. (Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia/MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Before Carly made headlines with her fall, she made headlines with her recent breakup. The talented star split from her boyfriend Riley King in June, after dating for two years, and released a statement about the relationship status change during an interview. “For the most part, it was great,” she told PEOPLE during an appearance at Billboard Country Live. “People date to see if they’re gonna go the distance, and we weren’t. We just simply were not right for each other, and that’s the bottom line. I am on such a beautiful journey, and I am really excited about the next chapter of my life.”

Riley also confirmed the split with a statement. “Yes, things didn’t work out,” he told Page Six on Wednesday, June 7. “Carly and I have parted ways and I wish her nothing but the best in both her career and personal life.”

