Carly Pearce Encourages Female Country Artists To ‘Write Your Truth’ After Historic Grammy Win (Exclusive)

First time nominee, first time winner! Carly Pearce is THAT girl! The country songstress has taken home her first ever Grammy Award after being nominated alongside her collaborator Ashley McBryde for their duet, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” in the Best Country Group/Duo Performance category. The No. 1 song comes off Carly’s personal, post-breakup record 29: Written In Stone, that has since gone on to win a slew of industry accolades. This win, in particular, is notable as it’s not only Carly’s first Grammy Award, but it’s the first time two women have won together, in this category.

“I’ve always loved Ashley’s music and just was a fan, and asked her if she’d write a song with me. So to see this song do what it’s done over the last year and a half for us and just continue to show the girls that are coming up behind us in the industry that you can write your truth and you can do everything that you want in this business, I feel very, very lucky,” Carly gushed, speaking exclusively to HollywoodLife.com in the Winners Room of the Crypto.com Arena. “And, to do this with somebody that I respect so much as an artist and a person.”

HL then asked the “Hide The Wine” star how she planned to celebrate her Grammy win, which she responded laughing, “I’m probably gonna drink! I didn’t think I was, but I think that’s what I’m gonna do!” Much deserved! Before that, Carly shared her gratitude and excitement on Instagram with fans and friends. “WROTE A REAL COUNTRY SONG WITH MY FRIEND AND WE WON OUR FIRST GRAMMY. I have no words. Zero. None. More later. I love you @ashleymcbryde,” she gushed in a caption alongside a photo of herself holding her newly won Grammy!

When Carly and Ashley took the stage upon winning their Grammy, the “One Night Standards” star added to Carly’s sentiments. “We’ve performed this song so many times on stage together. It’s been so nice for our friends. We did it together,” she beamed, as they celebrated the honor.