Zooey Deschanel Reunites With ‘New Girl’ Co-Star Jake Johnson in Sweet Photo

Jess and Nick are back! Zooey Deschanel, 43, and her former New Girl co-star, Jake Johnson, 45, sent fans into a frenzy after they reunited at an event on January 9. The two were pictured together at the premiere of Jake’s new film, Self Reliance, in Los Angeles. While at the premiere party for Hulu, Zooey rocked a multi-printed dress and a black blazer, meanwhile, Jake looked dapper in a black button-up and a tan jacket.

The 45-year-old and the brunette beauty posed for several snapshots and he was even pictured holding Zooey close. Although the two have likely hung out since the sitcom ended in 2018, this was their first recent reunion. After they posed together at the premiere, Hulu and Jake shared the photos in a joint post on Instagram. “Keeping good company is always important, especially at the #SelfReliance premiere,” the caption read on January 11.

Soon after the photo of Zooey and Jake landed on social media, many New Girl fans flooded the comments with their reactions. “NICK AND JESS ENDGAME,” one fan wrote, referring to Jake and his pal’s onscreen character names. Meanwhile, a second admirer couldn’t help but express their emotions. “ZOOEY AND JAKE IN 2024 MY HEART IS SO FULL *insert nick miller sobbing*,” they joked. Later, a third fan chimed in with, “Omg – Jake and Zooey together again?!? You’ve just made my year.”

Elsewhere in the same photo carousel, Jake posed alongside his Self Reliance co-stars, including Twilight franchise alum Anna Kendrick. The 38-year-old looked chic in a striped shirt, jeans, and black leather jacket. Also pictured were Schitt’s Creek alum Emily Hampshire and Happiest Season‘s Mary Holland. The new Hulu film is set to premiere on January 12 and will also feature comedian Andy Samberg. This film is extra special for Jake, as he is featured as the director of the project.

Aside from the new movie, Zooey’s recent outing comes just five months after she announced her engagement to Jonathan Scott, 45. The starlet took to Instagram in August 2023 to share an adorable selfie with her soon-to-be hubby and flashed her unique engagement ring. “Forever starts now!!!” she penned in the caption of the post. The Property Brothers star and Zooey were first linked to each other in 2019 amid her divorce from Jacob Pechenik.