Tom Hanks Makes Rare Appearance With 2 Sons Chet & Truman Hanks at ‘Masters of the Air’ Premiere

Tom Hanks, 67, had the support of his family at the Masters of the Air red carpet premiere on January 10. The iconic actor, who is an executive producer on the upcoming Apple TV+ series, was joined by wife Rita Wilson, 67, and their two sons, Chet Hanks, 33, and Truman Hanks, 28, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. The family of four posed together on the carpet and they all looked amazing in their fancy outfits.

Tom wore an all-black outfit while Rita complimented her husband’s look by wearing all-black, as well. Truman had on a light blue button up underneath a black blazer. Chet added some color to the family photos by wearing a green jacket over his black shirt and tie. After the foursome took their group pictures, Tom also got a few snaps with just Chet, followed by cute couple photos with Rita.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the carpet, Tom and Rita gushed over making the premiere a family affair. “It’s really fun! It’s great,” Rita said. “We get in free tonight, so it’s pretty great,” Tom joked.

The Oscar winner continued, “What I like about it is, we’re back in the movie theater and not only remembering the nights we were here [for premieres] … but we also remember the [other] times, [like when] I dropped off my son Colin to see ‘Batman’ by himself here one Saturday afternoon. So it’s our hometown, and this is where we saw the movies.”

Chet and Truman both rarely step out in public with their famous parents, who have been married since 1988. Like his mom and dad, Chet is also an actor, and he’s appeared on hit shows like Empire and Shameless. Truman, meanwhile, works behind the scenes on major motion pictures, though he did appear on screen in 2023’s A Man Called Otto and 2020’s News Of The World, both of which starred his father.

It appears that Tom and Chet are in a good place now after some fans theorized that they had a bit of a rift when Chet — who has struggled with substance abuse — posted a video on YouTube speaking about what it was like having Tom as a dad in 2022. In the clip, Chet had said that while he was thankful for the opportunities that having a famous dad had afforded him, he said that he was “ashamed of [his] upbringing” and expressed some “contempt” for the fame. “I didn’t have a strong male role model,” he also said.