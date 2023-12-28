Tom Hanks & Son Chet Pose for Rare Photo Together: ‘Gang’

Tom Hanks and his son Chet had a super cute father-son bonding moment on Tuesday, December 26. The Cast Away star, 67, and his son, 33, both bundled up with winter coats for a sweet photo that Chet shared on Instagram. The Your Honor actor penned a very short caption to show love to his dad. “Gang,” he wrote, simply.

Both father and son were geared up for the cold with appropriate winter-wear. The Forest Gump star rocked a green jacket with a hood. He also sported a black beanie and a pair of glasses with clear frames. Chet sported a dark black Carhartt jacket over a white t-shirt. Plus he rocked a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap.

In the comments, many people complimented the father-son duo (and a few made references to Tom’s many classic movies). “RIP Jenny you would be so proud of the man Forrest Jr. grew up to be,” one person wrote. “remake dude where’s my car w your dad aye,” another fan commented. ”

Chet is the middle of Tom’s three sons. The actor also has a son Colin, 46, with his ex-wife Samantha Lewes. He has Chet and his younger brother Truman, 28, with his wife Rita Wilson, 67, who he’s been married to since 1988. Like his parents and older brother, Chet is also an actor, and he’s appeared on hit shows like Empire and Shameless.

It does seem like Tom and Chet are in a good place after some fans had theorized that they had had a bit of a rift when Chet posted a video on YouTube speaking about what it was like having Tom as a dad in 2022. In the clip, Chet had said that while he was thankful for the opportunities that having a famous dad had afforded him, he said that he was “ashamed of [his] upbringing” and expressed some “contempt” for the fame. “I didn’t have a strong male role model,” he also said.