Kansas City Chiefs Poke Fun at Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Romance in Hilarious Rom-Com Trailer: Watch

It looks like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can’t catch a break when it comes to all the romance jokes! Travis’ team, the Kansas City Chiefs, dropped a rom-com parody trailer for its postseason promo, and fans are convinced that it subtly poked fun at the football tight end, 34, and the pop star’s relationship.

The trailer — about the spoof titled Falling for Football — stars Pretty Little Liars’ Janel Parrish and Canadian actor Tyler Hynes as the melodramatic love interests. After the two fall for each other, Janel’s character, Amber, notices Tyler’s character, Ben, looking at Chiefs friendship bracelets merch in the shop where he works, to her dismay. She then gives her boyfriend an ultimatum after declaring, “You’re not just a fan, it’s your livelihood! It’s the Chiefs or me!”

Janel then hilariously stomps away from Tyler and yells, “I hate football!” which Tyler responds by saying, “Come on, Amber, no one hates football.” After the two separate for a while, Janel confides into Donna Kelce — Travis’ mom — and asked, “How can he love me and football?”

“You know, the heart can be in two places at once,” Donna advises her before Chiefs team member Creed Humphrey appears as a cook to say that “order number 13” is ready — a sign that Swifties took as a clear indication of Taylor’s lucky number: 13.

At the end of the trailer, Amber dons a whole set of Chiefs clothing and finds Ben sitting alone in an empty Arrowhead Stadium. The two embrace as Amber gushes that she had “forgotten how magical this season can be.” The video concludes with the tease, “Coming to a stadium near you.”

After dropping the trailer on the team’s Instagram account, social media users pointed to the slick easter eggs about Taylor. Many also praised the Chiefs’ social media team for its creativity.

“This is how you appeal to all the new female Chiefs fans! Well done marketing team, well done!” One person wrote. “THE FRIENDSHIP BRACELETS,” another chimed in, which Tyler even replied by writing, “thanks @taylorswift.”

A third commenter added, “This marketing team is absolutely brilliant, capitalizing on the knowledge that female fandoms (Swifties, Hallmark, PLL) are loyal to their core.”

Ever since Taylor, 34, and Travis went public with their relationship last year, the media and the public haven’t hesitated to give the duo more air time than they asked for. During the January 7 Golden Globe Awards, host Jo Koy even joked, “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”