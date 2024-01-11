Lindsay Hubbard ‘Blindsided’ by Carl Radke Calling Off Engagement in ‘Summer House’ Season 8 Trailer

The new trailer for Summer House season 8 is here, and it immediately starts with Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s tumultuous split. “I want you to be happy,” Lindsay, 37, is heard saying, before Carl, 38, responds, “I’m not happy, and I don’t think you’re happy either.”

Camera shots of the former pair’s wedding materials flash across the screen while Carl and Lindsay continue to argue. As the then-couple sat down on the couch to talk, Carl is heard accusing Lindsay of wanting to dominate their relationship.

“You’re really gifted at playing victim,” he says, which Lindsay responds by walking away and saying, “There’s more no point to this conversation [sic]. You’ve made the decision clear.” After breaking up, the reality TV stars are heard spilling the details from their sides to the story.

The summer that will leave you speechless. #SummerHouse returns on February 22nd! pic.twitter.com/5bU5Anl7RC — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 11, 2024

In a separate scene, Carl is seen telling an unidentified person off-camera, “I thought she’d react differently. She’s gonna spin this and tell everybody she’s blindsided.”

“I feel very blindsided,” Lindsay says to someone on a phone call.

Although the rest of the teaser features the same party vibes that fans are expecting, the focus of the upcoming season is clearly on Lindsay and Carl’s messy split. The duo were in an on-again, off-again relationship from 2019 to 2023. In April 2022, the Bravo stars announced their engagement, only to call it off weeks before their wedding was scheduled to take place in the fall of 2023.

Carl was the one who broke the news to their wedding ceremony guests. Since invites had already been sent out and the event was scheduled to take place, the businessman sent a letter to their guests to apologize.

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he wrote, per PEOPLE. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

At the time, multiple outlets had reported that Lindsay was shocked when Carl broke things off with her. She even told Us Weekly during a November 2023 interview,“He blew up my entire life. I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own. Now, I’m at a place where I feel really good about moving on.”