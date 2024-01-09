Travis Kelce Refuses to Name Taylor Swift as the ‘Most Famous Person’ in His Phone Contacts

Travis Kelce diligently avoided naming his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, as the “most easy answer” to who is the “most famous person” in his contacts list. The NFL tight end, 34, appeared in a Kansas City Chiefs TikTok video, and fans are buzzing about the answer he gave.

“The most famous person in your contacts list?” the interviewer asked Travis, before playfully adding, “Don’t give us the easy answer, Trav!” In response, the athlete joked, “You already know the easy answer.”

Instead of naming Taylor, 34, the football player named Justin Timberlake as the celebrity from his contacts list. After the Chiefs interviewer put him “on the spot” about the claim by asking, “Could you call Justin Timberlake right now and he’ll pick up?” Travis replied, “No. Not a chance, and I appreciate you, Justin. But I know, he’s a busy man.”

Several fans commented on the now-viral video and playfully poked at Travis for his answer.

“Why didn’t you just make Travis say Taylor? We just wanted to hear it!” one fan wrote. “Imagine if he called Taylor,” another quipped. “Don’t worry, we know the easy answer,” a third person added.

Travis and Taylor’s romance has become one of the Chiefs’ biggest headlines over the past several months. After the two quietly started dating last summer, they confirmed their relationship in September when the pop star was seen attending her first Chiefs game.

The pair make an effort to support each other’s respective careers. Taylor showed up to several of her boyfriend’s football games, while he flew to Argentina to cheer her on during the South American leg of her Eras Tour.

As the public’s interest in their romance skyrocketed, Taylor and Travis held off from spilling too many details about it. However, the “Lover” artist broke her silence about their relationship during her “Person of the Year” interview with TIME.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don’t care,” Taylor said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

While reflecting on how she and Travis initially kept their romance away from the public eye, Taylor noted she was “grateful” for the “significant amount of time [they had together] that no one knew.”