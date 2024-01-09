Kelly Ripa Sizzles in a Black Swimsuit as She Cozies Up to Shirtless Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos love life by the sea! The talk show host and actress, 53, shared a photo of her and her husband, 52, in beachwear while enjoying their vacation. In the picture, Kelly wore a black, strapless, floral-print one-piece, and Mark went shirtless with swim trunks.

“Greetings from [Captain] Underpants,” Kelly joked in her Instagram caption, adding, “(One last swim).”

During the January 8 episode of their show, Live with Kelly and Mark, the spouses described their recent family trip. Mark playfully called it an “interesting time,” as both detailed what it was like to vacation with their adult kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin — all of whom brought their significant others along for the trip.

“We had an interesting one,” the former Riverdale star said. “We were with all our kids, the three of them that we know about. And their significant others. That was really weird! No, it was great, it was great. I never thought it would happen.”

Kelly then chimed in, “I have to say, our kids have such good taste. Like their mother! The boys brought their girlfriends, Lola brought her boyfriend.”

Since any family trip can get awkward bringing the significant others in, Kelly noted, “We didn’t know how it was going to go, you know what I mean? You just don’t know. Everybody seems nice when you have dinner with them, but how’s it going to go?”

Nevertheless, she added that the vacay was “so nice” and Mark pointed out that everyone stayed in separate rooms.

The proud parents have brought their kids onto their show in recent months. In December 2023, Kelly and Mark invited Lola, 22, and Michael, 26, to give their audience some pointers on how to bake the best gingerbread cookies.

“Well, well, well, the chickens are back in the coop for the holidays. Michael and Lola are here with a fun, festive holiday recipe for the Consuelos gingerbread cookies,” Kelly announced before bringing her two kids out to join them. “So, please welcome Lola and Michael Consuelos.”

During the episode, Michael noted he has been living in Brooklyn and working as a producer on The Real Housewives for “about two years,” while Lola has been living abroad in London.