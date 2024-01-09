Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Gushes Her Son Ever Has a ‘Cute Little Voice’ & Talks ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Season 3 (Exclusive)

I Can See Your Voice season 3 is underway, and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is laser-focused on determining the good singers from the not-so-great ones. Hollywood Life spoke exclusively with Adrienne, 40, about the third season.

“I actually feel like I’ve gotten better, but our producers have gotten better as well,” Adrienne said. “They keep finding new ways to trick us and make us believe that someone’s a good singer. They literally play reverse psychology with us. There was definitely a season where we thought if the person is really too good to be true, they’re not a good singer. They came back the next season and used that and did a switcheroo on us. If they were really good it was because they were actually good singers.”

This season will feature notable names as guest stars. Lauren Alaina appeared and performed during the season premiere, and Adrienne revealed that Dionne Warwick will pop up as well. “She’s on the show as well later on in the season. That was just iconic,” the I Can See Your Voice panelist said about Dionne.

When it comes to figuring out who can actually sing, Adrienne is looking for a couple of things during performances. “For me, the placement of even breaths,” The Cheetah Girls alum said. “I pay attention to where they’re taking a breath because I’m like, if you’re really saying that, you know that takes a big breath to get that note out. I pay attention to breath placement. I pay attention to even their vowels, like how they pronounce certain things. Is it bright? Or is it dark?”

Adrienne recently celebrated the holidays with husband Israel Houghton and their 1-year-old son Ever James Houghton. Ever has started to show that he wants to follow in his parents’ footsteps in music. “He loves music,” Adrienne gushed. “I think he’s got a cute little voice. He sings this little mama song to me that he learned from Miss Rachel and it’s adorable. So if I had to bet on if he can sing or not, I put $100,000 on that boy being a good singer.”

As for more kids, Adrienne revealed that it’s “definitely on the table in the future. I think I’m just enjoying Ever so much. I prayed for so long for him that I’m just basking in every second with him.”