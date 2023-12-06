Lauren Alaina’s Fiancé: Get to Know Cam Arnold

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Lauren Alaina, 29, is going to marry the man of her dreams. The talented country singer, who is set to perform during NBC’s Christmas at the Opry special on December 7, is happily engaged to her fiancé, Cam Arnold. After her past public relationship didn’t work out, Lauren decided to keep her romance with Cam a secret for over two years, until she announced that he proposed in November 2022.

“He’s a good teammate. He’s my best friend in the whole wide world,” the American Idol alum told People. “He wears a suit for work every day, and I’m not sure that he had any idea who I was when he met me. And I’m still not sure he fully does know who I am! I’m just kidding,” she added. “But he’s very normal. He’s from Georgia like me. He’s just awesome.”

Keep reading to learn more about Cam and his relationship with Lauren — as well as who else the singer has dated.

Who Is Cam Arnold?

Unlike his future wife, Cam does not have a career in the spotlight. According to his LinkedIn, Cam is the vice president of sales at SouthPoint Risk, an insurance firm headquartered in Nashville, which is where the couple lives. Cam has been with the company for nearly a decade. Before that, he was a sales representative at a packaging company in Georgia.

Cam studied finance at Auburn University in Alabama and graduated in 2011. He went on to get his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in management, marketing and finance from Middle Georgia State University in 2013.

When Did Lauren Alaina and Cam Arnold Start Dating?

Lauren and Cam started dating during the first half of 2020, but they kept their relationship a secret for the next two and a half years.

In September 2020, Lauren told People that she was going to keep details about her love life quiet until she knew she was with her forever person.

“I’m going to be 100 percent sure that it’s going to work out before I go broadcast anything,” she said at the time. “I’ve been joking that I’ll be pretty much walking down the aisle before I’m going to tell people about him!”

When Did Lauren Alaina and Cam Arnold Get Engaged?

Cam proposed to Lauren on November 18, 2022, and they shared the news with the world the next night at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Lauren was performing at the venue when she informed the crowd that she was engaged.

“Everybody, this is my fiancé,” she said as Cam joined her on the stage, per People. “I told him he had to come out here and we had to get a picture — we’re doing it because this is the circle and I’m going to hold my hand up and do the thing. Make some noise for my future husband everybody!”

The “Road Less Traveled” singer made her engagement official on Instagram two days after Cam proposed. She shared romantic pictures of the couple where she showed off her gorgeous engagement ring. “BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best friend, @arnold.cam, asked me to marry him, and I announced it at my favorite place in the world, @opry,” Lauren wrote in her caption. “I didn’t know happiness and excitement like this existed. I can’t wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold.”

Lauren Alaina’s Exes

Lauren was previously engaged to her high school sweetheart Alex Hopkins. They started dating in 2012 and got engaged in July 2018, only to break up six months later.

“Over the last several years, you have been so supportive of us through all of our ups and downs, including personal struggles with health and family, and we couldn’t be more grateful. You share your lives with us, and we always want to be open with you in return. We want to let you know that we have decided to call off our engagement,” Lauren revealed in a social media statement on January 21, 2019.

She continued, “While we still have love for each other, we’ve grown into very different people over the last six years. We are now in a place where we are each looking forward to starting our own fresh, new chapters of our lives. We both love and respect each other and hope you all will do the same. This has not been an easy decision, but we both feel it is the right decision. Thank you always for your love and support.”

After splitting from Alex, Lauren dated comedian John Crist for several months. They broke up in September 2019, shortly before she competed on Dancing with the Stars season 28. “John and I are still really good friends,” Lauren told media outlets including Hollywood Life at the time. “It just, like, didn’t work out. But it was good timing for me to come to L.A. and dance on TV! So it worked out!”