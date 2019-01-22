Lauren Alaina & Fiancé Alex Hopkins Split After 7 Years Together: ‘This Has Not Been Easy’

So sad! Country cutie Lauren Alaina and her fiance Alex Hopkins have called it quits after seven years together. We’ve got their joint statement about why they decided to split.

How heartbreaking. Country singer Lauren Alaina and her fiance Alex Hopkins have called off their engagement. The 24-year-old American Idol season 10 runner-up broke the news to fans in a statement via social media on Jan. 21. “Over the last several years, you have been so supportive of us through all of our ups and downs, including personal struggles with health and family, and we couldn’t be more grateful. You share your lives with us, and we always want to be open with you in return. We want to let you know that we have decided to call off our engagement,” she revealed.

Lauren continued “While we still have love for each other, we’ve grown into very different people over the last six years. We are now in a place where we are each looking forward to starting our own fresh, new chapters of our lives. We both love and respect each other and hope you all will do the same. This has not been an easy decision, but we both feel it is the right decision. Thank you always for your love and support.”

Next to her post on Instagram Lauren wrote, We ask for grace, compassion, and respect in this time. I don’t regret a single second with Alex. I wish him the very best. Please do the same.” The Rossville, GA native began dating Alex in 2012, just a year after shooting to fame on Idol. The couple just got engaged six months ago in July of 2018 after dating for six years.

Lauren has had serious family heartbreak over the past year as she revealed in June of 2018 that her stepdad Sam Ramker was battling Stage 4 cancer. She had to cancel a concert in Rochester, NY on Aug. 29, 2018 due to a “family medical emergency” but did not disclose if it was about her beloved stepfather. Sadly he passed away on Oct. 21, 2018. Lauren posted the news in a heartbreaking Instagram message next to a photo of her standing next to Sam, her mom Kristy and Alex. “He was the purest example of how to love and live life fully. His last few hours were some of the most amazing moments I know I will ever have the privilege of witnessing,” she wrote.

The 2018 ACM Female Vocalist of the Year winner continued “He opened his eyes last night. They shined the brightest I’ve ever seen anyone’s eyes shine, and he said, ‘Jesus.’ We said, ‘What do you see Sam?’ He said, ‘It’s so beautiful.’ Mom asked him who he saw and he told her a bunch of people, including his mama. He later said, ‘I love you all. I found it.’ My mom asked him what he found and he said, ‘Heaven. I’ve got to go.’ An hour later he went to be with the Lord.” Chills!