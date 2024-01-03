Adrienne Bailon-Houghton’s Husband: All About Israel Houghton & Her Past Romances

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is happily married to her husband, Israel Houghton! The pair have been together since 2016, and Israel popped the question that year in Paris. Before the I Can See Your Voice season 3 panelist found the love of her life in Israel, she dated a few well-known names in the past.

Look back at Adrienne’s known former romances and engagements below.

Nick Cannon

Despite the fact that both Adrienne and Nick have publicly stated that they had a brief relationship, Nick retracted his past comment during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. After he was asked whether or not he was intimate with Adrienne, Nick replied, “No, I did not. It’s a Christian friendship. This is a Christian friendship! We was Christian friends [sic].”

LeBron James

Rumors have swirled online for years since 2003 that Adrienne and LeBron dated before they reached national stardom. However, neither has publicly confirmed their romance.

Rob Kardashian

The former Cheetah Girl’s most famous romance was with Rob from 2007 to 2009. The former pair even got each other’s name tattooed onto themselves, but she eventually had hers removed. The reason for their split, Adrienne noted, was because Rob had cheated on her.

“Rob and I, when we broke up, we pretty much were like, ‘We’re not going to talk about it,'” the former Disney Channel star said on The Real in 2013. “It was private. … And I think people would think that because I was cheated on, I would want to go out there and say, ‘He cheated on me!’ But I was embarrassed.”

Lenny Santiago

After breaking up with Rob in 2009, Adrienne moved on with Lenny. In 2015, the TV personality announced that they got engaged after six years of dating. However, they called off their engagement seven months later.

“I’m not engaged anymore,” Adrienne revealed on The Real that year. “It was a hard decision to make when you’re with somebody for such a long time. … We’re going to be great friends forever. We’re gonna be OK.”

Israel Houghton

In 2016, Adrienne and Israel got engaged following six months of dating, and they tied the knot in Paris later that year. They later welcomed their first child together, son Ever James, via surrogate in 2022.