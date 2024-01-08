Millie Bobby Brown Rocks a Printed Bikini on the Beach as She Relaxes on Vacation

Millie Bobby Brown kicked off the new year the right way — by soaking up the sun! The Stranger Things star, 19, shared photos from a beach day wearing a printed bikini on her day out, and her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, hinted at their upcoming wedding.

“Cherry lips, crystal skies,” Millie captioned her Instagram post on January 7. The caption was a reference to a lyric from Taylor’s Swift’s hit single “Blank Space.” Along with her swimsuit, the Netflix actress paired her look with a set of hoop earrings.

In response to her post, Jon Bon Jovi’s 21-year-old son simply commented a bride emoji and a red heart emoji, and fans couldn’t get enough of it.

Jake and Millie got engaged in early 2023 and subtly announced the big news that April. Since the Enola Holmes actress is clearly a Swiftie, she captioned an Instagram post at the time of her and Jake with a caption that referenced Taylor’s song “Lover.”

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” Millie wrote alongside the photo, in which she showed off a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

After announcing the news, Millie opened up about their relationship during an August 2023 interview with The Sunday Times. The British actress recalled how she and Jake met over Instagram.

“I was interested in him and wanted to know more,” Millie explained. “As soon as we spoke, I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life. After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side. … You can’t pinpoint why, it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with. I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him.”

Millie also revealed the sweetest part about Jake’s proposal: he got permission from her mother to use her ring.

“I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake,” Millie said. “They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me.”

As for how both Millie and Jake’s parents feel about each other’s kids, the Emmy Award nominee noted that her parents “adore” Jake.

“[Jake and I] both come from parents that have stayed together for a really long time,” she pointed out. “My parents were young when they got together, so I always had amazing role models for relationships. His family are wonderful people who welcomed me with open arms. I’m really grateful to be a part of their world.”