‘The Hunger Games’ Reunions at the Golden Globes: Jennifer Lawrence, Lenny Kravitz & More

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards was the place to be if you’ve starred in The Hunger Games. Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz were among the former stars of the dystopian film franchise who reunited at the award ceremony at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 7. Jennifer, who played Katniss Everdeen in the hit movies, posed for a picture at the party with Lenny, who portrayed Katniss’ stylist, Cinna. Jennifer rocked a velvet Dior gown and Tiffany & Co jewelry at the event. Lenny wore a black suit with cutouts at the waist and a pair of black sunglasses.

Elizabeth Banks and Sam Claflin also took a Hunger Games reunion photo together at the Golden Globes. The duo, who played Effie Trinket and Finnick Odair in the films, respectively, wrapped their arms around each other for the sweet picture. Elizabeth, 49, had on a sparkling black dress, while Sam, 37, wore a classic tuxedo with a black bowtie.

Other former stars from the franchise who were at the award show included Woody Harrelson and Julianne Moore. Woody, 62, played Haymitch Abernathy in all four films. Julianne, 63, played President Coin in Mockingjay — Part 1 and Mockingjay — Part 2.

Based on Suzanne Collins‘ book series, The Hunger Games movies came out between 2012 and 2015 and were all huge hits at the box office. The A-list cast included the stars mentioned above plus Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Stanley Tucci, Willow Shields, Jeffrey Wright, and the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman. A prequel film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, came out in November 2023 starring Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, and Josh Andrés Rivera. It grossed over $328 million worldwide.

Jennifer was the lead star of the original Hunger Games movies which catapulted her into fame. In June 2023, the Oscar winner revealed that she would “totally” reprise her beloved character if was given the chance. “If Katniss could ever come back into my life — 100 percent,” she told Variety at the time.