Halle Bailey & DDG’s Son Halo Is Cradled by Dad in ‘Darryl Freestyle’ Music Video

Halle Bailey’s son, Halo, is already part of our world. The Little Mermaid star’s boyfriend, DDG (Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.), featured their baby boy in his music video for “Darryl Freestyle,” which was released on January 6 — hours before the new parents announced their child’s birth.

At one point in the video, DDG, 26, is seen in a gym cradling a baby whom appeared to be Halo. The baby was swaddled in a white blanket, which shielded their face from the camera. The song also includes a shout-out for Halle, 23, and DDG’s baby boy in the lyric, “Silver Spoon kid / I know Halo don’t want for nothing / He crying / His mama coming / She’s stronger than Wonder Woman.”

Halle announced that she and DDG welcomed their son on January 7. The Color Purple star shared an Instagram image of her holding her baby’s little hand and captioned it, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son. Welcome to the world, my Halo. The world is desperate to know you.”

DDG commented on her post by calling Halle, “Super mom,” and she did the same under her boyfriend’s own Instagram post, affectionately praising him as “Super dad.”

Toward the end of 2023, Halle faced incessant bullying from social media users, who urged her to confirm that she was pregnant. Halle attended multiple public events from September through December 2023 wearing dresses and other outfits that covered her stomach. Fans took this as a sign that she had been hiding the baby bump. Nevertheless, Halle paid no mind to the trolls and waited to announce the baby news on her own terms.

The Chloe x Halle artist, however, clapped back at a social media commenter in November 2023 who accused her of having a “pregnancy nose.” She shared a video in response to the commenter and said, “Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay. … You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose. What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

The following month, Halle sat down with fellow Disney princess Rachel Zegler for their Variety “Actors on Actors” interview. Without mentioning the pregnancy speculation, Halle opened up to the Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star, 22, about the unwanted attention that comes with their fame and the backlash she faced for being cast as a Black Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

“That’s what people don’t realize — we’re granted amazing opportunities and able to be seen on massive screens, but there is a dissociation,” Halle noted. “People start taking you away from being a real human being that has feelings and reacts to things. That was definitely something that I had to navigate. … Also, I’m an Aries, so I’m a fire sign. People are like, ‘Oh, she’s so sweet. She’s so nice.’ But a lot of times when I see stuff online, I get mad. It’s hard being women under the spotlight. People are so critical and say anything that they would never say to your face.”