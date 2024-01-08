 Amy Schumer Shares Underwear Selfie & Reveals She Gained ’40 Pounds’ – Hollywood Life

Amy Schumer Shares Underwear Selfie & Reveals She Weighs '40 Extra Pounds'

The comedian captioned the snapshot with 'still got it' as she confidently posed in a bathroom mirror.

January 8, 2024
Amy Schumer, 42, shared a confident new selfie with her fans on Instagram this week. The comedian appeared to be topless as she posed in a bathroom mirror in just her black cut-out underwear, in the new photo, which can be seen here. She had one arm stretched out as her other hand held up her phone and one leg bent up. She also flashed a big smile to the camera.

“still got it (40 extra lbs),” she captioned the post.

Amy’s bathroom included a glass shower, a bathtub, a towel rack and green leaf-patterned wallpaper, in the photo. She also had face cleaning products laid out on the sink in front of her.

Amy’s latest photo comes after she made headlines back in October when she shared a hospital photo. She had an IV in her arm but didn’t reveal what she was being treated for. “Warning 20 somethings I looked like this at your age. Swipe. Life is coming for you,” the caption read, referring to the hospital photo and another photo of her all dressed up and looking glamorous.

When Amy’s not making people laugh on social media, she’s enjoying time with her son, Gene, 4, whom she shares with her husband, Chris Fischer. She’s shared glimpses of memorable moments with her family in the past and has opened up about some of the surgeries and health battles she’s had. They include a surgery to remove her uterus and appendix to treat her endometriosis and liposuction.

“I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo),” she wrote in the caption of a swimsuit photo of herself shortly after the procedures. “never thought I would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40.”

In December 2021, Amy also admitted to getting lip and cheek fillers and then having them removed. “Turns out I was already full,” she captioned a photo from a dermatologist’s office. “Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #malificent thanks @drjlodnp,” she added while also tagging Dr. Jodi LoGerfo.

