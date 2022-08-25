This Derm-Loved Facewash Provides Incredible Results At An Affordable Price

Image Credit: puhhha/Adobe

Finding the right face wash is a struggle. Some face washes work wonders on your skin, while others leave you looking spottier than you did before. Many of the face washes that do work dependably are too expensive or too pungent, overwhelming your nose with fragrances while you’re supposed to be relaxing.

CeraVe’s foaming facial cleanser is soft on your skin, fragrance-free and more affordable than competitors. Customers who’ve mixed this product with their skincare routine have been amazed by how well it works at removing makeup.

CeraVe has been top-of-the-line in skincare for almost 20 years now, and their foaming facial cleanser is no exception. Like other CeraVe products, this face wash cleanses and de-oils your face without affecting the skin barrier. Unlike other facial cleansers, the CeraVe face wash is paraben-free, fragrance-free, non-irritating and non-drying to keep your skin looking fresh and spotless.

CeraVe’s facial cleanser starts as a clear gel that quickly changes into a lathering foam that feels exquisite on your skin. Use this cleanser twice a day with slightly warm water by gently rubbing your skin in circular patterns for the best effect. If you’re in a hurry, you can even use it as a hand wash.

Many Amazon shoppers have been amazed by how well CeraVe’s facial cleanser removes makeup. One Amazon customer said, “I love this cleanser. It is a reliable cleanser which successfully removes a lot of makeup and sunscreen… To really get a full face of makeup off, I still recommend using an oil cleanser first to break up the makeup and then using this product. Or, you can use this cleanser to wash your face and then put some toner (eg., Hada Labo Rohto Gokujyn Hyaluronic Acid Lotion) on a cotton pad and gently swipe that over your face to make sure that you removed all makeup. Follow that up with a moisturizer like CeraVe moisturizing cream when your face is still damp so your skin is moisturized.”

It’s pretty tough to go wrong with CeraVe. If you’re upgrading your skincare routine or if you’re just out of your current products, we can’t recommend this one enough. At just over $16 on Amazon, the CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser is quite affordable compared to other fragrance-free face washes.