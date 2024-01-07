Jennifer Lawrence Looks Regal at the 2024 Golden Globes in a Classic Velvet Gown

Jennifer Lawrence never disappoints with her fashion choices! The 33-year-old actress attended the 2024 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 7, in a velvet Dior gown with plenty of sparkling jewelry — including a diamond pendant necklace and ear cuff. The A-lister completed her look with her long hair swept to the side and classic glam.

Jennifer is nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her leading role in No Hard Feelings. She’s up against Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple, Natalie Portman for May December, Alma Pöysti for Fallen Leaves, Margot Robbie for Barbie, and Emma Stone for Poor Things. Jennifer previously won three Golden Globes for her performances in Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy.

In No Hard Feelings, Jennifer plays Maddie, a broke Uber driver who is hired by a wealthy couple to romance their introverted teenage son, played by Andrew Barth Feldman, before he goes to college. Jennifer spoke to Sky News when the movie came out in June 2023 and talked about her experience leading a comedy for the first time in her career.

“I was definitely always open to a comedy,” she said. “I wouldn’t say I was like: ‘I really want my character to try to have sex with a young person’, but I just read it and it was the funniest thing I’d ever read.” The Oscar winner added, “I think it’s time for just a good old-fashioned laugh. And it really is hard to make a comedy where you’re not offending people. Everybody in some sense will be offended by this film – you’re welcome.”

No Hard Feelings is Jennifer’s third movie that’s come out after 2021’s Don’t Look Up and 2022’s Causeway since she took a years-long break from acting to focus on her family. Jennifer and her husband, Cooke Maroney, welcomed their first child together, son Cy, in February 2022. While the Hunger Games star keeps her family life private, she has opened up about the experience of becoming a mother.

“It’s so scary to talk about motherhood,” she told Vogue in an October 2022 interview “Only because it’s so different for everybody. If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start,’ some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first,’ and feel bad.”