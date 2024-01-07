Gypsy Rose Blanchard Confesses to Shooting Dee Dee 10 Times With a BB Gun: ‘I Was Shocked’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard got very candid about shocking aspects of her past in the latest installment of The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. As Gypsy’s mom Dee Dee Blanchard went to desperate and abusive lengths to keep Gypsy close, Gypsy eventually took matters into her own hands.

In 2011, Gypsy had planned to run away again. When Dee Dee found Gypsy’s bag, she confronted her daughter about it. The 32-year-old recalls that “a million things were going through my mind of how bad this was going to be.” During the confrontation, Gypsy saw Dee Dee’s gun on the table. Her mother normally kept her gun in a safe, but she had used it earlier in the week.

Gypsy reveals that she grabbed the gun and “threatened” her mom with the weapon. “Before I knew it, I pulled the trigger as many times as I could,” Gypsy says, shooting her mom 10 times.

Gypsy continues, “A couple of them hit her. A couple of them hit the wall. But the wounds were superficial. It barely grazed. That’s when I realized it was a BB gun. And it made me relieved because I did not intend to kill her. But the point is, I was shocked that I pulled the trigger at all.”

To cover up her injuries, Dee Dee later lied and claimed she was robbed. “She told people that me and her were robbed in the parking lot of Walmart by this mystery robber that shot her with a BB gun,” Gypsy says in the docuseries.

By that point, Gypsy had suffered at the hands of her mother for years as a victim of Munchausen by proxy. Dee Dee had convinced Gypsy she had leukemia, muscular dystrophy, and couldn’t walk. She even had two of Gypsy’s salivary glands removed.

Just 4 years after Gypsy shot her mother with a BB gun, she conspired to kill Dee Dee with Nicholas Godejohn. Nicholas murdered Dee Dee by stabbing her 17 times in her bed. Gypsy served 8 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. She was released in December 2023. She recently spoke to Hollywood Life exclusively about her future.

Nicholas is serving a life sentence after being convicted of first-degree murder. The final installment of The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard will air January 7 on Lifetime.