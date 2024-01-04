Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Photo of 17-Year-Old Son August During Kenya Vacation

Mariska Hargitay’s eldest son, August, looks so grown up in a brand-new photo. The former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star posted pictures from their recent trip to Kenya while kicking off the new year together.

In the picture posted on January 3, Mariska, 59, wore a safari hat and a red flannel shirt and sunglasses. She sat in front of her son, who wore a dark gray T-shirt for the drive. She captioned her post with a hashtag that read “Safari Life.”

Fans couldn’t help but gush over seeing August and his mom together. One commenter wrote, “The resemblance between you and August is so amazing!!!” whereas another chimed in, “I have never seen a kid look more like their parents — August is the ABSOLUTE spitting image of you and Peter.”

Mariska shares August with her husband, Peter Hermann, in addition to their adopted children, Amaya, 12, and Andrew, 11.

The Primetime Emmy Award winner has been sharing snapshots from her family’s trip to Kenya. Many of her posts feature black and white pictures of the animals they saw along their trek, as they celebrated the beginning of 2024 in the best way.

Marika rarely shares photos of her children on social media. However, they all appeared at the Stuttering Association for the Young Benefit Gala in May 2023 in New York City, as August lives with a stutter, she revealed.

“Our son stutters, and it was so beautiful to have this lovely community to introduce him to and learn about it from the experts,” Mariska told PEOPLE at the time. She also pointed out how “extraordinary” it was to become acquainted with the organization after their son first started showing signs of his stutter. “Their life begins,” she added. “But the thing about stuttering, and what I’ve learned, is so many times people who stutter try not to speak or try to switch the word or not say anything, get out of it, hide.”

August also chimed in about the “super special” event because he was “in a place where you’re surrounded by the people who are dealing with the same thing you are”

“In school, there aren’t a lot of other people, or on the sports teams you play, at the organizations you go to, at the events I’m at with my parents,” he added. “There’s always a lot of pressure and conversation. So, to be in a place where the edge is off and it’s encouraged, it’s welcomed? It’s special.”