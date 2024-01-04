Andy Cohen Claps Back at Jen Shah After Her Diss & Denial That She Gave Heather Gay a Black Eye

Andy Cohen clapped back at former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah after she slammed Bravo while denying she gave Heather Gay a black eye. During the show’s season 4 finale on January 2, Heather, 49, revealed that Jen, 50, was the cause of her infamous black eye in season 3. However, a post from Jen’s Instagram Story that was shared after the episode aired denied that she “punched” her co-star. Jen is currently serving a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence for her role in a telemarketing scheme.

“BRAVO, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it,” the message read. “It’s clear the show can’t live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of season 4. Andy is still butt hurt that I turned down his 1:1 interview. Why would you sit down with someone who ‘gave’ another cast member a black eye? Next story.”

Jen Shah with a message 👀 #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/ThNa2PCqLA — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 3, 2024

Andy, 55, responded to Jen’s statement on his radio show on January 3. The Watch What Happens Live host noted that he was recently a “victim” of a telemarketing scheme that caused him to lose “a lot of money.” Andy also confirmed that Bravo does not have footage of the black eye incident.

“I don’t want to be captain obvious here, but if we had footage, don’t you think we would’ve aired it?” Andy said. “Do you think we wouldn’t have said, ‘Heather.’ Heather’s saying, ‘I don’t know how I got the black eye,’ and then don’t you think we would’ve cut to the footage with a chyron that said, ‘Four hours earlier.’ Pop.”

Andy admitted he “had forgotten” about the interview with Jen that didn’t pan out before she went to prison in 2023. He said Jen is “right” in the sense that he did want to sit down with her and discuss her crimes, but now he’s “over it.”

“Her stipulations were insane,” Andy claimed. “She wanted, in exchange for this, I’m trying to remember the specifics. I know she wanted us to do a docuseries of her days leading up to jail. She wanted a lot of money and she was still professing her innocence, so it would’ve been another interview of her sitting across from me lying to my face, which we got at two reunions from her, so that’s that. That’s my response to that.”

Jen is in prison in Texas as a result of her pleading guilty in July 2022 to defrauding thousands of people in a telemarketing scheme. Her original arrest took place in March 2021 and she initially denied the allegations for months before admitting to the fraud. She entered prison on February 17, 2023 and had her overall prison sentence reduced by over a year. Her current release date is May 02, 2028.