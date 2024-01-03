‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Stassi Schroeder Reacts to Claim That She’s Related to Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Stassi Schroeder is in disbelief that she’s allegedly related to Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Genealogist Dr. Adina Newman shared on Instagram on December 31 that the Vanderpump Rules alum, 35, and Gypsy Rose, 32, “are at minimum 11th cousins,” which sparked a big reaction from Stassi herself!

“Who spent the whole day researching Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s family tree?” Dr. Adina wrote in her post. “More specifically, I focused on her maternal side. And let me tell you, Cajuns and Acadians basically everywhere! If you know anything about Cajuns and Acadians, they are endogamous, a small founder population and keeping it within the family for generations. Quickly, I started to see some family names from @stassischroeder’s paternal grandmother’s side that go back to Acadia.”

“Still digging because Gypsy Rose and Stassi are related distantly in a bazillion different ways,” Dr. Adina added, before claiming that “Stassi and Gypsy Rose are at minimum 11th cousins.” Dr. Adina also alleged that Stassi “is 10th cousins once removed” with Gypsy Rose’s abusive mother, Dee Blanchard, who was murdered by her daughter’s former boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, in 2015. Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother in 2016 and spent over seven years in prison for her involvement in the crime.

Stassi reacted to her alleged relation to Gypsy Rose in the comments section of Dr. Adina’s post. “Omg I’m unwell 😂😂😂💀💀💀🪦🪦🪦,” the former Bravo star wrote. “I love this for you ❤️,” Dr. Adina said in response.

In a second post, Dr. Adina claimed that Katie Maloney, 36, from Vanderpump Rules is also related to Stassi and Gypsy Rose. Dr. Adina said that Katie and Stassi are “9th cousins once removed” and that “Gypsy is 11th cousins once removed with Katie and 11 cousins with Stassi.”

Gypsy Rose was released from prison just 4 days before the end of the year. She was seen leaving Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri with her husband, Ryan Anderson, in the early hours of December 28.

Gypsy Rose, a victim of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy, will tell her story in The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a new Lifetime documentary special that airs over the course of three nights starting on January 5. She will open up about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother and will also address her role in her mother’s shocking murder. The 32-year-old is also releasing the book Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom on January 9.