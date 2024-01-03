Leonardo DiCaprio Heads Out on Vacation With Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti & Best Friend Tobey Maguire

Leonardo DiCaprio is celebrating the new year in style alongside his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, and his best friend Tobey Maguire! The trio were photographed boarding a private jet recently, and though it’s unclear where they were going, they appeared ready to spend time away together.

According to photos published by Daily Mail on January 3, the Killers of the Flower Moon actor, 49, wore a white T-shirt, a dark blue hoodie, black pants, white sneakers and a gray baseball cap, while the model, 25, donned a pair of multi-patterned pants and a white button-down blouse. For Tobey’s part, the Spider-Man actor, 48, was spotted smiling as he carried what appeared to be a to-go cup of coffee. He wore a charcoal T-shirt with a dark blue sweat jacket, matching pants and a black baseball cap for the outing.

Leo and Vittoria closed out 2023 on a high note, as the duo has reportedly gotten more serious since they first sparked romance rumors in August of last year.

“It’s going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive. Vittoria is all he thinks about,” a source told Us Weekly in November, adding that the Academy Award winner is “completely smitten” with her. “He says she’s not only gorgeous, but super down-to-earth, and they have a ton in common.”

Although Leo is one of the most famous names in the business, Vittoria is “not intimidated by his fame at all — she even makes fun of it,” the outlet reported. “Leo finds it refreshing,” the insider added.

Despite their 20-year age gap, Vittoria and Leo have gotten along so well because she “is an old soul,” the source pointed out to the publication. Now that they’ve been spending more time together, the Titanic star’s inner circle are “keeping their fingers crossed that Leo may have finally found The One.”

Leonardo is known for his lengthy dating history in Hollywood. Prior to his relationship with Vittoria, he was romantically linked with model Gigi Hadid in what appeared to be a casual fling throughout 2022. Before Gigi, 28, Leo had dated Camilla Morrone for five years. They were linked from 2017 until 2022, which was the last time they were seen together.