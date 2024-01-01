Jeremy Renner Reflects on 1-Year Anniversary of Snowplow Disaster: ‘There Was a Lot for Me to Fight For’

Jeremy Renner started 2023 in a life-threading situation, but he rang in 2024 on a much better note. The Marvel Cinematic Universe actor, 52, opened up about the horrific snowplow accident he endured one year ago while speaking with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on their CNN New Year’s Eve special last night.

“I’m with my family who were actually all with me last year,” he explained while appearing on camera from Reno, Nevada. “We have a lot to celebrate this year and kind of recorrect what happened last year. I feel pretty blessed. … I’m just so blessed that I have so many things to live for, brother. I have a giant family. I have a 10-year-old daughter, [and] I would’ve disappointed and really messed up a lot of people’s lives if I would’ve passed, and so, there’s a lot for me to get better for.”

While rehashing the grueling incident, Jeremy joked that he got through it by being a “pretty stubborn S.O.B.”

BREAKING: The full New Year's Eve interview between Andy Cohen/Anderson Cooper and Jeremy Renner who provides an update on his recovery. pic.twitter.com/AOgsL4CJ5a — Craig R. Brittain (@RealBrittain) January 1, 2024

“There was a lot for me to fight for, and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind,” he added. “My recovery became relief for me because I knew I could give relief to my family, my daughter and all those that I really affected. And my poor nephew, who was there with me on that day, I gave him images that he can never unsee, but I know that my healing would be healing for him.”

Although Jeremy is now healed, the actor admitted that before the harrowing incident, he “never thought about my own physical ailments, my own pain, or my own anguish.”

“I had so many things to fight for, so the one-way road of recovery was my mental, sort of, attitude, and that attitude was always to get better,” Jeremy concluded. “There’s no option other than that. And I still work at every part, every day, and thank God that I have a lot to fight for.”

On January 1, 2023, Jeremy brought out his snowplow near his Reno property to help his nephew pull a truck out of the snow. Since the emergency brake was not on, the contraption ran over Jeremy after he tried to step out of it. As a result, he broke more than 30 bones in his body and was hospitalized for weeks. Some of his fellow MCU co-stars visited him in the hospital, and he occasionally shared updates of his recovery with fans on social media.

While it took the full year for him to fully heal, Jeremy made a few TV appearances just a few months after the incident. He spoke with Diane Sawyer and Jimmy Kimmel about the ordeal and appeared at the premiere of his Disney+ show, Rennervations in April 2023.

Now that he has made a remarkable recovery, Jeremy is set to resume filming his Paramount+ show, Mayor of Kingstown, this month.