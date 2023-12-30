Jeremy Renner Revisits Hospital That Treated Him 1 Year After Near-Fatal Snowplow Accident: Photos

Jeremy Renner, 52, made a special visit to the hospital he was treated at after his near-fatal snowplow accident almost one year ago, this week. The actor took to social media to share several photos of the Reno, NV stop and added touching captions that revealed he’s “celebrating” and grateful for the community.

“Rollin through Reno, NV with joy, blessings, and !!!!,” Jeremy wrore alongside a photo of him sitting in what appeared to be an emergency vehicle that had a logo for his nonprofit Rennervation Foundation, which provides “solid and compassionate support to vulnerable children,” per their website, on it.

He also shared more snapshots to his story, which can be seen here, including one that showed him mingling with several hospital workers. “Stopped by to see kids/superheroes , first responders , and doctors, nurses and staff at Renown hospital,” he wrote. “Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all. Thank you and this community for keeping me here.. I’m forever in your debt with gratitude #loveandtitanium”

Jeremy’s latest set of photos comes almost a year to the date of his snowplow accident, which took place in Reno, NV, on January 1, 2023. He broke 30 bones in his body actor after diving in front of his own 14,330-pound PistenBully to save his nephew from being run over.

Jeremy has been very open about his recovery journey since he was released from the hospital and talked about the ups and downs he’s experienced. In an in-depth interview with Diane Sawyer, he admitted he would do what he did “again” to save his nephew if he had to and doesn’t regret it despite the pain.

“[I felt] all of [the pain],” he told the journalist. “I was awake through every moment.”

He also revealed there were times he wasn’t sure he would make it home from the hospital. “I’m writing down notes in my phone — my last words to my family,” he recalled.