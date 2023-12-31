Mariah Carey Goes on Aspen Shopping Trip After Split From Bryan Tanaka: Photos

Mariah Carey, 54, was seen enjoying a shopping trip in a Gucci store in Aspen, CO this week, just days after her ex Bryan Tanaka confirmed their split. The singer reportedly mingled alongside some other shoppers in the store but was accompanied by her bodyguard so she could take her time in the location as she wore a fashionable outfit. It included a long beige long-sleeved dress with a turtleneck, black platform heeled boots, and ear muffs that matched her dress.

The beauty, who can be seen in photos here, also accessorized with sunglasses and black gloves during the outing. It’s unclear if she bought anything or just looked at the fancy items, but her presence in the store definitely got the attention of onlookers.

Mariah’s shopping day comes after Bryan revealed they had indeed broke up and it was “amicable.” He called their seven years together “extraordinary,” in the Instagram message, which can be seen above, and explained that their decision to go on their own separate paths was “mutual.”

“Mariah’s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey,” he also wrote. “I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture.”

The last time Mariah and Bryan, who met during her 2006 Mariah’s Adventures of Mimi tour, were seen together was in March 2023. They reportedly briefly split in 2017 but rekindled their romance after just one month. The younger hunk started off working as her backup dancer and eventually became her creative director. They started dating around 10 years after their initial meeting.

“I love her so much,” he told E! at the time. “We’ve been friends for a long time. I do a little dance move here and there and we have a good time. It will be fun.”

Before Mariah started dating Bryan, she was married to Nick Cannon, 43, with whom she shares 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, from 2008 until 2016.