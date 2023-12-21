Mariah Carey Brings Her Twins, 12, to Meet President Biden at the White House: Photos

Image Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey brought her 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, to the White House just in time for the holidays. The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer, 54, and her kids met President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office and saw the 18.5-foot-tall Christmas tree at the White House.

“Last week I had the pleasure of meeting President Biden & Vice President Harris at the White House to ring in the holiday season!” Mariah wrote on Instagram on December 20 alongside pictures from the visit. “While there, we got to see all the festive decor and spread some cheer! 🎄❄️☃️,” she added.

Mariah wore a glittery black and pink blazer and matching minidress with pink heels to the White House. The Grammy Award winner posed with the president, the vice president, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff in the Oval Office. In one photo, Mariah’s twins watched their mom chat with Kamala, 59. The rest of the pictures showed Mariah and her kids admiring the beautifully decorated tree.

Mariah’s trip to the White House comes amidst reports that she split from boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 40, after seven years of dating. A source told PEOPLE on December 18 that Mariah will be celebrating the holidays without Bryan and will be with her twins, who she shares with ex Nick Cannon. Mariah, who has yet to confirm the breakup, was recently seen on vacation in Aspen, Colorado without her longtime partner.

Mariah and Bryan began dating in 2016, two years after she split from Nick. “Something connected with us back in the day and there was just a mutual admiration,” the dancer previously told E! News about his early work with Mariah. “She saw something in me that I actually didn’t recognize at first, from that it was over. It was set in history that we were gonna be connected some way, somehow.

Last year, a source told Hollywood Life that Bryan created a close bond with Mariah’s two children after dating their mom for so many years.

“Bryan is a great role model to her kids and is so close to them,” the source said. “They look at him like a second father, but they do not call him dad. That word is reserved for Nick who is very active in his children’s lives. Nick and Bryan get along great, and Bryan has been a part of Mariah‘s life since 2006, so Nick trusts him with everything.”