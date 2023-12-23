Mariah Carey Flashes Smile in Aspen After Reported Split from Bryan Tanaka: Photos

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey, 54, looked content and happy this week, despite her reported split from Bryan Tanaka. The singer was photographed walking outside a Dior store in Aspen, CO on Friday and flashed a big smile as she showed off her epic fashionable look. It included a black fur jacket with black shiny pants, knee-high black boots, and a black and gray Canel knit hat.

The beauty also accessorized with a pair of sunglasses, a necklace, and bracelets as her long straight hair was down. She also seemed to have minimal makeup on and looked relaxed as she took in her surroundings and enjoyed the city.

Mariah’s latest outing comes after she was also seen shopping in Aspen earlier this week. She looked just as happy as she wore an all white outfit that included a puffer jacket, white skirt with white tights, and white boots. She had her hair pulled back into a ponytail and accessorized with sunglasses and a necklace.

Although Mariah hasn’t confirmed her breakup from Bryan, split speculation began when fans noticed the backup dancer didn’t join her on her latest Christmas tour. A source then confirmed the split to Page Six on December 20 and revealed their age gap “played a role” in their decision to part ways. “He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at,” the source told the outlet. Meanwhile, a separate source told Page Six that Bryan is ready to live a separate life from Mariah. “He wants to start having his own life,” they said.

In addition to making headlines for her love life, Mariah has been making headlines for her recent trip to the White House, where she met President Joe Biden. The songstress brought along her 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe and seemed to enjoy the memorable occasion. “Last week I had the pleasure of meeting President Biden & Vice President Harris at the White House to ring in the holiday season! While there, we got to see all the festive decor and spread some cheer!” she captioned a post showing photos from the visit.