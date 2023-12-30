Gabrielle Union Shares Hilarious Video of Daughter Kaavia, 5, Judging Family’s Outfits: Watch

Gabrielle Union, 51, took to Instagram to share a hilarious new video of her daughter Kaavia, 5, giving her opinion on some outfits. The actress and her stepdaughter Zaya, 16, both showed off fashionable looks and the tot, whose father is Dwyane Wade, didn’t hold back in her judgment.

Gabrielle wore a long black sleeveless dress and heels, and had her hair down while Zaya wore a long green sleeveless semi-sheer dress with her hair in a matching headband. “Does Kaav like it….or does she don’t?” Kaavia adorably asked in a close-up to the camera after the ladies posed. She wore a furry white jacket over a red plaid shirt and her hair was styled with pink accessories.

“I usually prefer to be the judge & give the final ruling but she got it… (this time 😏),” the doting mom captioned the post.

It didn’t take long for Gabrielle’s followers to comment on the memorable video and most of them loved it. “The lean back with the facial expression along w/ her question is giving top tier critic energy!🙌😂❤️,” one follower wrote, while another wrote, “Or does she don’t 😂💕😍 lil cute self.”

The latest video of Kaavia judging the looks comes one week after Gabrielle shared a different video, which can be seen above, that showed the little one helping with another look, that included a flowing black sleeveless dress. “Tell me what you did with your mom?” Gabrielle asked in the clip before Kaavia replied with, “we did the make-up,” and “lip gloss” and “then the dress” as she lifted the fashion choice. She also showed off “the shoes” she had picked, which was a pair of gold platform heels, and a purse that Gabrielle called “a little fancy number.”

Before Gabrielle shared her outfit moments with Kaavia, she revealed both she and Dwyane split their bills fifty-fifty. “In this household, we split everything fifty-fifty,” she told the Black Millionaires podcast. “But in the other households that each of us have to support, there’s always this like, gorilla on your back, that’s like, ‘You better work, b****, you better work. Oh, you’re going to sleep in?’ You know, somebody might not eat. It’s hard. It’s hard to let that go. So I’m working on that.”