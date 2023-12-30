Brooke Hogan Reportedly Secretly Married Hockey Player Steven Olesky Over a Year Ago: Photo

Brooke Hogan, 35, secretly married hockey player Steven Olesky last year, according to TMZ. The daughter of Hulk Hogan and the athlete reportedly had a private ceremony in Orlando, FL on June 8, 2022 and both looked gorgeous. A new photo of the lovebirds was posted by the outlet and showed them walking hand in hand on their special day.

Brooke wore a sleeveless long white gown and veil as most of her hair was up with some loose strands hanging down. She also held a bouquet of flowers as she flashed a big smile. Steven wore an all black suit and tie and matching shoes.

TMZ further reported that Brooke and Steven were the only ones at their ceremony but they had a reception for Steven’s side of the family earlier this month. The beauty’s new husband is a professional ice hockey defenseman who played for the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins and she reportedly met him through mutual friends.

As Brooke enjoys her new marriage, she’s been working hard in her professional career. The star has been running her own Nashville-based interior design firm called BB Designs by Brooke and released a new single, “Don’t Know It Yet,” this month.

Before Brooke made headlines with her marriage, she got attention for being absent from her father’s wedding in September. The wrestling champion married Sky Daily in front of some family and friends in Florida and Brooke later addressed her absence in a social media message.

“As many of you know, I value my privacy, but unfortunately, a lot of media outlets are making assumptions as to why I did not attend my father’s third wedding,” she wrote. “Instead of leaving it to speculation, I decided it’s better to shut it all down here. As we all experience this with our own families, the dynamics of a family unit change over the years.”

Brooke further admitted that her family has “experienced a LOT of change” over the years and said she’s had to “learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult to say the least.”

“For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values.” she continued before ending the message with, “I wish him well.”