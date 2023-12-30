Angelina Jolie Spends Quality Time With Daughter Zahara in NYC: Photos

Angelina Jolie, 48, and daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, spent some quality time in New York City this week. The actress and the Spelman College student were photographed visiting the retail store for the former’s clothing brand, Atelier Jolie, in the city’s NoHo neighborhood. They both wore casual outfits, including a black button-down sweater under a black puffer The North Face coat, jeans, and white sneakers for Zahara, and a long black coat and matching boots for Angelina.

Zahara accessorized her look with a necklace and earrings while her mom, who had her long hair down, added sunglasses to her look. It’s unclear if the duo visited anywhere else in the Big Apple, but they both looked relaxed during the outing.

Angelina and Zahara’s NYC sighting comes just a month after the latter made headlines for dropping her dad, Brad Pitt‘s last name when she was inducted into the Spelman College sorority. In a video from Essence, which was shared on November 15, the teen walked out in front of her new sorority sisters at the Alpha Kappa Alpha induction ceremony, and said, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California.”

Zahara’s parents, Angelina and Brad, split seven years ago but have been going through a custody battle ever since. In addition to Zahara, they also share children Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. It’s unclear if Zahara dropping the Pitt part of her last name for the sorority event has anything to do with the custody battle or not.

Before Angelina and Zahara spent time in NYC this week, the doting mom along with her sons Maddox and Pax supported Zahara at a Spelman College luncheon last month. It was held by the school’s chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority and took place at The Whitley Hotel in Atlanta, GA. Photos posted from the event showed the Girl, Interrupted star happily posing with her sons and others during the fun event.