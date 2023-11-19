Angelina Jolie Supports Daughter Zahara With Sons Maddox & Pax at Spelman College Sorority Luncheon

Image Credit: Nancy Rivera/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie, 48, and her two oldest sons, Maddox, 22, and Pax, 19, showed up to support her daughter and their sister, Zahara, 18, at a luncheon held by Spelman College’s chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority this week. The event was meant to honor the newest members of the Mu Pi Chapter, which includes Zahara, and was held at The Whitley Hotel in Atlanta, GA. A photo taken at the luncheon and posted to one of Angelina’s fan accounts shows the actress happily smiling and posing with her sons and a group of other attendees.

In the snapshot, the Girl, Interrupted star is sitting at a table with a few others while Maddox, Pax, and others stand up behind them. All three of them wore all black outfits and looked content in being there. Another photo shared by a fan showed the proud mom and brothers posing with Zahara, who wore an all white dress.

Even more photos were also shared by AKA member Tracey Royal, which can be seen above. They show Zahara smiling and posing with friends and Angelina, who sweetly held her hand at one point. “Welcome to the 50 new Mu Pi pearls, Fall ‘23 line,” Tracey captioned the post.

In addition to attendees and members of AKA, special guests shared photos, including Bravo star Jackie Walters, who spoke at the luncheon. Some snapshots, which can be seen below, showed Angelina posing and speaking with her, while others showed Jackie at a podium. “It was so much honor to share my heart and to have been the keynote speaker for the Fall ‘23 finest @19sweetmupi79 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated; to have met @angelinajolie, the international president for @alphaphialpha, shake hands with some amazing sorors and hug others again,” Jackie wrote alongside the post.

The luncheon comes just three days after Essence shared a video showing Zahara, who started Spelman College in 2022, introducing herself to her new sisters in the sorority. “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California,” she shouts to the cheering crowd, in the clip.