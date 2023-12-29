Kathy Griffin and Husband Randy Bick Split After Almost 4 Years of Marriage

Kathy Griffin, 63, and her soon-to-be-ex, Randy Bick, have officially called it quits! The Seinfeld alum filed to end her marriage in Los Angeles County on December 28, as reported by TMZ. Kathy reportedly cited the standard “irreconcilable differences” and in the docs obtained by the tabloid, there is an alleged prenup in place. The 63-year-old is also reportedly asking for the courts to “enforce” the prenup.

The split was recent, as Kathy listed December 22 as the official date of separation, per the same outlet. Her marriage to Randy also crumbled just days ahead of the former couple’s fourth wedding anniversary. Kathy and the marketing executive were married on New Year’s Day 2020 and even held a New Year’s Eve ceremony at the time of the nuptials.

Kathy took to social media soon after the news of the divorce broke to react. “Well… sh*t. This sucks,” she penned in the statement via Instagram. Soon after she shared the statement online, many of her 736K followers took to the comments to pen words of encouragement for Kathy. “We love you and are allllllll [sic] here for you! Never forget that You deserve the best,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “Oh we are all so sorry to hear this!! Hang on girl we got you if you need.”

Randy and his former leading lady were together years prior to their 2020 wedding, as they were first linked to each other in 2011, as reported by PEOPLE. They did not welcome any children together and Kathy has asked the court to terminate the ability to award spousal support. Additionally, she highlighted their prenup, which was signed on December 23, 2019, per the mag.

One month ahead of their fourth anniversary, Kathy shared a sweet photo with Randy from Paris Hilton‘s holiday party on November 30. “@parishilton , come say hello to your aunties!!! Your hit stars may be blind, but you definitely know how to throw a Christmas Spectacular! This ‘Sliv-mas’ Party was one for the books. Nothing beats a festive corn dog,” she penned in the caption of the post.

Last Christmas, Kathy also shared a PDA photo with Randy. “As someone who considers herself to be a pretty unlucky person, I can’t believe I got lucky in #love. #MerryChristmas to you and whomever you choose to love,” she captioned the post at the time. Kathy was also preciously married to Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006.