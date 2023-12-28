Shia LaBeouf Seen on Rare Outing With Daughter Isabel, 1, at Universal Studios in Hollywood

Shia LaBeouf enjoyed the sweetest day outing with his daughter Isabel, 1, at Universal Studios Hollywood on Christmas Eve. In photos and videos obtained by multiple outlets on Thursday, December 28, the Transformers star, 37, packed his wee toddler on his back in a baby carrier and donned a coat to happily navigate the park. He ran around the perimeter of a massive Christmas tree and even posed for a photo with the Grinch during a meet and greet. Little Isabel’s face was blurred out for photos and videos, but she appeared to be wearing an all-pink outfit for the daddy daughter day out.

Shia also appeared to stop to say hello to fans as he enjoyed the park, and in every photo [SEE HERE via TMZ] looked to be exceptionally happy for the quality time with Isabel. Not present in photos was his partner (and Isabel’s mom) Mia Goth, 30.

Mia and Shia’s relationship has been a complicated one — they seemingly got married in Las Vegas in 2016, but it was later claimed they weren’t legally married. Shia confirmed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that they were in fact married. They split and filed for divorce in 2018, but seemingly reconciled, as reports emerged that they were back together in February of 2022, with Mia expecting their first child.

In the interim, he dated FKA Twigs, who accused him of abuse in 2020. He alluded to the allegations in an appearance on the Real Ones podcast with Jon Bernthal. “You can’t make amends for permanent damage like that,” he said. “So now my daughter has become this opportunity for me to be a stand-up dude.”

He further expounded on his renewed relationship with the mother of his child in email to Olivia Wilde published by Variety in August of 2022. “I have a little girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it’s AMAZING,” he wrote. “Mia, my wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect.”