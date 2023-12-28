Chloe Bailey and Tyga Spark Dating Rumors by Leaving West Hollywood Club Together

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Is there a new romance brewing with Chloe Bailey and Tyga? The two musicians sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted getting into the back of a black car after a night out at a West Hollywood club on Tuesday, December 26. The In Pieces singer, 25, was seen leaving the club with Tyga, 34, and then catching a ride with him after the night out.

Chloe and Tyga were seen leaving the hot spot together and heading toward the same black car in the photos, which you can see here, via Daily Mail. Chloe rocked a long-sleeve black top with a cut-out showing off her cleavage, plus some black latex, PVC pants. She also accessorized with a cross necklace and carried a matching purse. Tyga went for a leather jacket and matching pants over a white t-shirt. He also sported a black beanie with a red spiderweb design, and he had a few silver chains on.

The new romance rumors come over a year after Chloe was last rumored to be dating rapper Gunna in early 2022. She was rumored to be linked to the “Drip Too Hard” rapper after they were spotted out and about together and even holding hands, but the two of them claimed to just be friends.

The outing also comes just two months after it was reported that Tyga and Avril Lavigne had split up after an on-and-off relationship beginning in February. It was reported that the pair ended things for good in October by People. An insider told the outlet that the two of them were “totally done.”

Earlier in December, Tyga also finally settled with his ex Blac Chyna in their custody battle over their son King Cairo, 11. They came to a joint and legal custody agreement, and they will each have a say in their son’s health, education, and general well-being. The judge reportedly also ordered them each to not speak ill of the other. An insider told TMZ that the two came to a “surprisingly amicable arrangement.”