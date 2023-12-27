Melania Trump: Why She Was Missing From Family Christmas Photo

Melania Trump, 53, was noticeably missing from a Trump family Christmas photo this year and now we’re finding out why. Donald Trump Jr.‘s fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, shared the snapshot on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, and it included most of the immediate family members, including Donald Jr., Kimberly, Donald Trump, Barron Trump, Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their kids, Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos.
Melania was not there to pose for the photo because she was tending to a family matter, a Trump spokesperson told Page Six. Despite her absence, her growing son, Barron, 17, captured attention for towering over the rest of the family members while wearing a suit and yellow tie.
The news comes after it was reported that Melania was planning on supporting her husband in another presidential bid in 2024. “Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he’s reached an agreement with [wife] Melania [Trump] to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024,” a source told Page Six.
The insider also explained that after Melania recently appeared with fellow former first ladies at Rosalynn Carter’s funeral, she has been “feeling more sure of herself — as both her husband’s representative and her own position as a diplomatic figure after her positive reception at the Carter funeral.”
She also recently appeared at a citizens’ naturalization ceremony at the National Archives. “Melania realizes it’s her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history … She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around,” a source shared before adding that Donald’s immediate family are “solidly behind” his bid to run for president once again.
Donald, who served one term as the 45th President of the United States, made headlines last week when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to make a quick decision about whether he has immunity from the federal charges against him over his challenge of the 2020 election results. His legal team has argued that he can’t be tried for election challenges, which culminated in the January 2021 Capitol riot, because his actions constituted “official acts.”