 Melania Trump: Why She Wasn’t in Family Christmas Photo – Hollywood Life

Melania Trump: Why She Was Missing From Family Christmas Photo

The wife of Donald Trump was noticeable absent from a festive snapshot that was taken in Mar-a-Lago and included most of the Trump family members.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
December 27, 2023 5:24PM EST
View gallery
US President Donald J. Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) prepare to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to seven individuals in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 16 November 2018. The medal is the nation?s highest civilian honor, and awarded at the discretion of the President.Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom at White House, Washington, USA - 16 Nov 2018
US President Donald Trump (R) kisses First Lady Melania Trump (L) as he speaks in the East Room of the White House a day after his Senate impeachment trial acquittal in Washington, DC, USA, 06 February 2020. Trump was found not guilty on two articles of impeachment 05 February after a two-week trial. President Trump comments on his impeachment trial aquittal at the White House, Washington, USA - 06 Feb 2020
First lady Melania Trump joins her husband, United States President Donald J. Trump, as he prepares to depart the White House in Washington, DC for a day trip to Florida. President Donald Trump at the White House, Washington DC, USA - 15 Oct 2018
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Melania Trump, 53, was noticeably missing from a Trump family Christmas photo this year and now we’re finding out why. Donald Trump Jr.‘s fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, shared the snapshot on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, and it included most of the immediate family members, including  Donald Jr., Kimberly, Donald Trump, Barron Trump, Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their kids, Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos.

Melania was not there to pose for the photo because she was tending to a family matter, a Trump spokesperson told Page Six. Despite her absence, her growing son, Barron, 17, captured attention for towering over the rest of the family members while wearing a suit and yellow tie.

The news comes after it was reported that Melania was planning on supporting her husband in another presidential bid in 2024. “Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he’s reached an agreement with [wife] Melania [Trump] to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024,” a source told Page Six.

The insider also explained that after Melania recently appeared with fellow former first ladies at Rosalynn Carter’s funeral, she has been “feeling more sure of herself — as both her husband’s representative and her own position as a diplomatic figure after her positive reception at the Carter funeral.”

Melania Trump, Donald Trump
Melania and Donald in 2017. (Shutterstock)

She also recently appeared at a citizens’ naturalization ceremony at the National Archives. “Melania realizes it’s her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history … She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around,” a source shared before adding that Donald’s immediate family are “solidly behind” his bid to run for president once again.

Donald, who served one term as the 45th President of the United States, made headlines last week when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to make a quick decision about whether he has immunity from the federal charges against him over his challenge of the 2020 election results. His legal team has argued that he can’t be tried for election challenges, which culminated in the January 2021 Capitol riot, because his actions constituted “official acts.”

ad