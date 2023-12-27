Melania Trump: Why She Was Missing From Family Christmas Photo

Melania Trump, 53, was noticeably missing from a Trump family Christmas photo this year and now we’re finding out why. Donald Trump Jr.‘s fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, shared the snapshot on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, and it included most of the immediate family members, including Donald Jr., Kimberly, Donald Trump, Barron Trump, Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their kids, Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos.

Melania was not there to pose for the photo because she was tending to a family matter, a Trump spokesperson told Page Six. Despite her absence, her growing son, Barron, 17, captured attention for towering over the rest of the family members while wearing a suit and yellow tie.

The news comes after it was reported that Melania was planning on supporting her husband in another presidential bid in 2024. “Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he’s reached an agreement with [wife] Melania [Trump] to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024,” a source told Page Six.