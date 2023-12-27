Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Willis Celebrates Their 16th Anniversary Amid His Dementia Battle

Emma Heming Willis, 45, is still smitten with her husband, Bruce Willis, 68, after 16 years together! The British model chose to celebrate the milestone moment with two throwback photos shared via Instagram on December 27. “16 years with this special man. My love and adoration for him only grows,” Emma penned in the caption of the post.

Although Bruce officially married Emma in March 2009, their romance began two years prior. In the series of photos, the brunette beauty cozied up to her leading man and kissed him on the cheek. It remains unclear where the photos were taken, however, they appeared to be on a tropical vacation. Bruce rocked a green polo shirt and plaid shorts, meanwhile, Emma looked chic in a light-blue romper and sandals.

Soon after the 45-year-old shared the romantic post with her 903K followers, many of them took to the comments to react and wish the duo well. “Beautiful Family Happy Anniversary,” one admirer penned, while another wrote, “Wishing you both a 2024 filled with magic and miracles!” Bruce’s marriage to Emma came after his famous marriage to actress Demi Moore, now 61, which lasted from 1987 until their divorce in 2000.

This is not the first time this year that Bruce’s wife celebrates their love via social media, as she previously commemorated their 14th wedding anniversary with a post in March. At the time, Emma noted how “hard” this year has been, as Bruce’s family revealed he is battling dementia in February. After she shared that a friend sent her flowers, Bruce’s spouse added that the occasion can be difficult as a caregiver. “It got me thinking about how hard these types of ‘special occasions’ can be on caregivers. When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can’t. And that is what it is,” she penned in the caption.

Most recently, Emma discussed her husband’s health during an appearance on the TODAY show in September. When the host, Hoda Kotb, asked Emma if Bruce is aware of his health issues, she explained that it’s not clear. “Hard to know. It’s hard to know,” she said. Bruce and Emma share daughters Mabel Ray, 11, and Evelyn Penn, 9, who are aware of their father’s health battle.

“We’re a very honest and open household. The most important thing was to be able for us to say what the disease was, explain what it is, because when you know what the disease is is from a medical standpoint, it sort of all makes sense,” Emma added. “So it was important that we let them know what it is. I don’t want there to be any stigma or shame attached to their dad’s diagnosis or for any form of dementia.” Bruce is also a proud father to daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32 and Tallulah, 29, who he welcomed with Demi.