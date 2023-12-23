Selena Gomez Texts ‘Cute Boy’ During Cooking Show After Confirming Benny Blanco Romance: Watch

Image Credit: : Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez, 31, had a memorable moment when she texted a “cute boy” during a new episode of her Food Network series Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays. The singer, who recently confirmed her relationship with producer Benny Blanco, went to set a timer while cooking alongside guest chef Adjepong and co-host Raquelle Stevens and said she was also checking to see if any “cute boys” texted her. Shortly after, Raquelle noticed her sending a message and teased her about who it could be.

“Sel, who are you texting?” Raquelle asked before Selena smiled and blushed, in a clip that can be seen here. “Look, it’s hard out there,” the “Wolves” crooner then responded. “I could probably guess who,” Raquelle added before Selena quickly said, “Stop.”

Although Selena never confirmed who she was texting, it could have been Benny, 35, who she’s been dating for six months. In an earlier episode of her cooking show, she admitted she had “a crush on someone” at the time and said she was “really happy” before adding that she’d “talk about it later” while off camera.

The talented star first confirmed her romance with Benny on social media. She shared a black and white photo of her and Benny cuddling up together and answered fans’ questions about her new beau and her feelings for him. “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet,” one of her comments read.

Selena also talked about her relationship priorities, in a recent interview with Vogue México y Latinoamerica. “Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it’s a bit of both,” she said, when talking about finding a balance between self-respect and loving others. “It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy.”

Since confirming her new love story, Selena has shared another PDA-filled photo of her and Benny sharing a passionate kiss. “New York, my favorite moments [with] you,” she wrote in the caption.