Bradley Cooper Races Out of ‘Maestro’ Event After Getting a Call From His Daughter’s School Nurse

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper always puts his daughter first. The Maestro star, writer and director, 48, got an urgent phone call from his child Lea De Seine’s school nurse while he was at a New York City press conference promoting his new film. After calling them back, Bradley told the press room that he had to race to Lea’s school to give her something that only a parent could administer.

“So sorry. The school nurse just called me. Can I just leave the room for a second to call them back and you can keep going — Is that all right?” the Silver Linings Playbook actor asked at the December 21 event, per Daily Mail.

After returning to the stage, Bradley revealed, “I have to go to the school to do something with Lea that needs,” he explained. “I have to apply something that they won’t allow. I have to do it, so it’s like a 10-minute walk.”

He then bolted from the conference. It is currently unclear what happened at his 6-year-old’s school, and it has not been reported whether or not Bradley returned to the press event.

Just one week prior, fans saw Lea walk her first red carpet with her dad at the Los Angeles premiere of Maestro. At the event, the father-daughter duo held hands while smiling for the cameras. Lea wore a Dolce & Gabbana leopard-print dress and carried a red over-the-shoulder bag for the night out. The whole cast of Maestro also posed for photos with Lea and the Hangover star.

The A Star Is Born actor and director shares Lea with his ex Irina Shayk. Bradley and Irina, 37, dated from 2015 to 2019, and even though they broke up, the two have continued to skillfully co-parent their child. In fact, they’ve even collaborated on spending time together as a family for holidays and other events. The trio was seen trick-or-treating in New York on Halloween, with Bradley and Irina wearing masks to cover their faces.

Irina also praised her ex for taking their daughter to his movie premiere in L.A. The model took to her Instagram Stories to reshare a photo of Bradley and Lea on the red carpet, writing, “So proud Daddy and Lea.”

Previously, Bradley spoke about his daughter with Emma Stone for Variety’s “Actors on Actors.” During their conversation, the Pennsylvania native pointed out how clever Lea is by recalling an interesting ice cream run with her.

“I was with my daughter the other day; she’s like, ‘So what happens after, when you die?’” he said. “I was like, ‘I actually don’t know.’ Because I always tell her the truth.” Bradley then revealed that Lea asked him, “Doesn’t Google know?”