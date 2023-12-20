Tom Cruise Is ‘Extremely Confident’ About His New Romance With Elsina Khayrova: Report

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Tom Cruise, 61, is in a relationship with Russian socialite and model Elsina Khayrova, 36, an US Weekly source confirmed on December 20. The insider revealed that the pair — who started stepping out in public together in December — met through mutual friends in London and have been quietly dating for “a while now.”

“They’re very happy,” the source said about the Top Gun: Maverick star and his new girlfriend. “And Tom’s extremely confident about it working out for the long term.” The insider added, “Tom is going into 2024 totally energized, excited and feeling healthier and happier than he has in years. This is a very special time for him, and having a serious relationship in his life that he can build on is the icing on the cake.”

Furthermore, the source said that Elsina — who was previously married to Russian tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov for a decade — “is very supportive of Tom and his work.” The insider noted that the mom-of-two is aware Tom “has lot of demands and obligations” as one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood.

Tom and Elsina were first seen together at a party in London’s Grosvenor Square on December 9. A week later, Tom reportedly rented out an entire floor of a restaurant in the U.K. capital to treat Elsina to a date night.

“They’ve hung out at Tom’s favorite private members club and regularly enjoy afternoon tea and gourmet dinners out in London,” the US Weekly source said. “Tom’s become a popular figure in London among the well-heeled, elite types. What started as a basic friendship quickly turned into something more special.”

Tom and Elsina both have children which is likely something that they’ve bonded over. In fact, the source revealed that Tom’s eldest children, Isabella, 30, and Connor, 28, who he shares with ex Nicole Kidman, “think Elsina is great and are so happy to see that their dad has love in his life again.” The source didn’t reveal how Tom’s daughter Suri, 17, with ex Katie Holmes feels about his new relationship.

Before dating Elsina, Tom was rumored to be in a relationship with his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell, 41. However, Hayley set the record straight in an interview with The Independent in July and confirmed that she wasn’t dating Tom. She said that she looks at the award-winning actor as an “uncle” and thought that the rumors about them dating were “dirty.” Hayley is now engaged to music producer Ned Wolfgang Kelly.